Man claiming to have bomb arrested after climbing Ferris wheel on Santa Monica Pier

A man who claimed to be armed with a bomb has been arrested after he climbed the Ferris wheel on the Santa Monica Pier early Monday afternoon.

Aerial view of the man sitting on the Ferris wheel on the Santa Monica Pier. KCAL News

According to Santa Monica Police Department, the man told people that he had a bomb before climbing the ride at around 3:30 p.m.

Police say that the man continued to shout at officers below, but due to the noise outside, they are unable to hear what he's saying as he was sitting directly in the center of the 85-foot tall ride.

Just before 4:30 p.m., the man could be seen climbing closer to the pier as he appeared to be speaking with law enforcement before he was finally taken into custody.

It remains unclear exactly what prompted him to climb the ride.

Despite the suspect's claims, investigators did not locate any sort of incendiary device upon his arrest.

The #SantaMonica Pier is closed for police activity. We have a subject who has climbed onto the Ferris Wheel. The subject was heard by witnesses saying he has a bomb. Our officers are currently evacuating Pacific Park and the Pier and our Crisis Negotiation Team is contacting… pic.twitter.com/UTkRVhlcTo — Santa Monica Police (@SantaMonicaPD) October 9, 2023

With SkyCal overhead, Santa Monica Fire Department responders could be seen using a "cherry picker" truck, with an elevated lift platform to reach the riders who were still on the Ferris wheel.

Dozens of onlookers could also be seen watching the incident unfold from the pier.