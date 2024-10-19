Man charged with drugging, sexually assaulting 9 women at his homes in Los Angeles County

A man accused of drugging and sexually assaulting nine women at his homes in Los Angeles County, allegedly killing one of the victims as she died from being drugged, is facing more than a dozen felony charges, prosecutors said Friday.

Michael DiGiorgio, 50, allegedly committed the assaults between May 2019 and November 2021 at his homes in Redondo and Hermosa Beach, according to the LA County District Attorney's Office. He has been charged with 18 felony counts including murder, forcible rape and rape of an unconscious person, prosecutors said, and faces up to life in state prison if convicted of all charges.

Prosecutors have also filed a special allegation that he caused great bodily injury to a victim during the furnishing of a controlled substance, which carries a sentencing enhancement under California Penal Code Section 12022.7.

DiGiorgio was scheduled to be arraigned at a courthouse in downtown Los Angeles on Friday. CBS News Los Angeles has reached out to the DA's office for information on how he pleaded.

Michael DiGiorgio, 50 Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

No other details about the alleged crimes or the investigation were released by the DA's office in a statement.

"I extend my deepest sympathy to the victims, whose lives have been irrevocably changed and the life lost by the alleged brutal acts of the offender," District Attorney George Gascón said in the statement. "I encourage anyone with information related to these incidents or any other incidents regarding Mr. DiGiorgio to report it to the Redondo Beach Police Department."

Prosecutors released a photo of DiGiorgio as investigators believe there could be more victims out there.

The charges filed against him include:

one count of murder

one felony count of forcible rape

two felony counts of forcible sexual penetration



three felony counts of rape by use of a drug

two felony counts of sodomy by use of a drug



five felony counts of sexual penetration by use of a drug



one felony count of oral copulation by use of a drug



one felony count of rape of an unconscious person



two felony counts of furnishing a controlled substance

The Sex Crimes Division of the DA's office and Redondo Beach Police Department are investigating the case. Anyone who may be a victim or has other information is asked to reach Redondo Beach police at 714-863-2859.