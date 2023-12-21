Watch CBS News
Local News

Man charged with attack on 90-year-old woman in her home

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

A man was charged Thursday with elder abuse and other charges stemming from an alleged attack on a 90-year-old woman in her Valinda home in January.

Jeremy Rahmelle Dates, 29, pleaded not guilty to one count each of elder abuse, residential burglary with a person present and attempted residential robbery, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

The case includes an allegation that the defendant caused great bodily injury to a victim over the age of 70, according to the District Attorney's Office.

Authorities said the charges stem from an alleged attack in late January on a then-90-year-old woman.

The woman was beaten and suffered facial and head trauma that resulted in her being seriously injured before her bedroom was ransacked, according to a statement released by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Dates was arrested Tuesday during a traffic stop in Upland by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Major Crimes Bureau Burglary/Robbery Task Force Tuesday, authorities said.

He has remained behind bars since then, jail records show.

Dates' bail is set at just over $1 million pending a bail review hearing next Thursday, according to the District Attorney's Office.

Sheriff's officials said investigators were looking into whether the attack was connected to a series of home invasion robberies in the Southern California area.

KCAL-News Staff
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on December 21, 2023 / 7:11 PM PST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.