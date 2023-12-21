Man charged with attack on 90-year-old woman in her home

A man was charged Thursday with elder abuse and other charges stemming from an alleged attack on a 90-year-old woman in her Valinda home in January.

Jeremy Rahmelle Dates, 29, pleaded not guilty to one count each of elder abuse, residential burglary with a person present and attempted residential robbery, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

The case includes an allegation that the defendant caused great bodily injury to a victim over the age of 70, according to the District Attorney's Office.

Authorities said the charges stem from an alleged attack in late January on a then-90-year-old woman.

The woman was beaten and suffered facial and head trauma that resulted in her being seriously injured before her bedroom was ransacked, according to a statement released by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Dates was arrested Tuesday during a traffic stop in Upland by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Major Crimes Bureau Burglary/Robbery Task Force Tuesday, authorities said.

He has remained behind bars since then, jail records show.

Dates' bail is set at just over $1 million pending a bail review hearing next Thursday, according to the District Attorney's Office.

Sheriff's officials said investigators were looking into whether the attack was connected to a series of home invasion robberies in the Southern California area.