Man charged in killing of former Lakers star's brother

Arrest in killing of former Lakers star's brother

Prosecutors charged the man accused of gunning down former Laker Michael Cooper's brother at a Pasadena park on Wednesday.

"I want to express deep condolences to the family of the individual who died and unwavering support for the wounded victim," District Attorney George Gascón said. "These violent senseless acts have no place in our communities, especially at a public park where families could be present."

Aaron Miguel Conell, 24, faces 50 years to life in state prison if he is convicted on all three counts of murder, attempted murder and assault with a semiautomatic firearm. He's being held on a $4.025 million bail.

Conell's alleged crime spree started in late October when officers found a man with a gunshot wound to the neck at Washington Park. It continued for several weeks with Conell allegedly pointing a gun at a man at a Pasadena gas station. His violent streak allegedly continued with the killing of 64-year-old Mickey Cooper on Nov. 18 at Washington Park.

While appearing to be homeless, Michael said his brother lived with the brother's grandmother and suffered from addiction.

"Yes, we're going to miss Mickey, but I'd like to feel that he is in a better place," said Michael. "That's still not a reason for him not to go to that park, go to sleep, and find himself in that situation."

Detectives said Conell was already in jail on an unrelated charge when they connected him to the shooting.