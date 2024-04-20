Man caught on camera brutally abusing dog in Anaheim arrested

Police have arrested a man who was caught on camera brutally abusing a small dog in Anaheim in early April.

The video, which quickly went viral on social media, prompted police to ask the public for help locating the suspect, 34-year-old Joseph Michael Sanders.

Police say that the disturbing incident happened on April 7 near Brookhurst Street and the I-5 Freeway.

He was arrested on Thursday at around 6:30 p.m., according to Anaheim Police Department Sergeant Jon McClintock.

Police are still searching for the dog, however, and are asking anyone who may know of its whereabouts to contact them at (714) 765-1900.

Sanders has a lengthy criminal record that includes arrests and convictions for burglary, vandalism, receiving stolen property, robbery and domestic violence, probation officials said.

Most recently in Feb. 2023, he pleaded guilty to carrying a loaded and unregistered firearm in public and resisting arrest. He was placed on two years of formal probation and sentenced to 45 days in jail. He was also sentenced to 60 days in jail in June 2023 for violating probation and another 90 days in jail in Feb. 2024 for another probation violation.

Officials say that he failed to report to the probation department in a violation petition that was filed in September.