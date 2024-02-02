Man carjacked on 170 Freeway in North Hollywood

The California Highway Patrol Thursday was investigating after a driver was robbed of his vehicle at gunpoint in North Hollywood on the 170 Freeway.

CHP officers were called to Magnolia Boulevard exit and the northbound freeway at 10:45 p.m. Wednesday where they learned three suspects allegedly collided intentionally into the victim's AudiRS7, CHP Officer Elizabeth Kravig said.

When the victim pulled over to the side of the freeway near the Magnolia exit and got out to exchange insurance information with the suspects, two of the suspects, armed with handguns, demanded the keys to the victim's car and drove away northbound on the freeway, authorities said.

Kravig said the CHP's West Los Angeles office will be handling the investigation of the carjacking.