Watch CBS News
Local News

Man brutally injured after attacked by homeless men in Studio City

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (Sept. 30 AM Edition)
CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (Sept. 30 AM Edition) 02:14

A man suffered a shattered scapula, collapsed lung and three broken ribs after being attacked earlier this week by a homeless man in Studio City. 

The victim, who lives right next to Tere's Mexican Grill, was talking to two homeless men at the restaurant's parking lot when one of the men attacked him from behind, according to a post on Next Door by his wife.

The suspect used a metal pole to attack the victim. 

The victim's wife said they called 911 immediately and Los Angeles Police Department officers quickly rushed to scene. 

However, police have not caught the suspects yet.

One of the suspects is riding a Door Dash bicycle and is about 5-foot-5-inches. That suspect is white, with long hair and a beard, according to Cecilia Guile.

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on October 2, 2022 / 3:52 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.