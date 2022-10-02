Man brutally injured after attacked by homeless men in Studio City

A man suffered a shattered scapula, collapsed lung and three broken ribs after being attacked earlier this week by a homeless man in Studio City.

The victim, who lives right next to Tere's Mexican Grill, was talking to two homeless men at the restaurant's parking lot when one of the men attacked him from behind, according to a post on Next Door by his wife.

The suspect used a metal pole to attack the victim.

The victim's wife said they called 911 immediately and Los Angeles Police Department officers quickly rushed to scene.

However, police have not caught the suspects yet.

One of the suspects is riding a Door Dash bicycle and is about 5-foot-5-inches. That suspect is white, with long hair and a beard, according to Cecilia Guile.