Man beaten with flashlight while walking on West Hollywood sidewalk

Los Angeles County deputies need help finding the last suspect connected to the early morning beating of a man walking down a West Hollywood sidewalk.

The alleged assault happened last week on Feb. 15 at about 1:20 a.m. in the 7300 block of Santa Monica Boulevard. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said two suspects approached the victim and began to strike him during a verbal argument.

One of the suspects has been arrested, however, deputies need help finding the second.

They believe he is a man between 30-40 years old, about 5-foot-10 and 190 pounds. Deputies released security camera footage that shows the suspects walking a dog with flashlights before the victim passes by.

The argument lasted a few moments before the pair started to attack the victim.