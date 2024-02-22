Watch CBS News
Local News

Man beaten with flashlight while walking on West Hollywood sidewalk

By Matthew Rodriguez

/ KCAL News

Deputies search for suspect that beat a man with a flashlight
Deputies search for suspect that beat a man with a flashlight 01:25

Los Angeles County deputies need help finding the last suspect connected to the early morning beating of a man walking down a West Hollywood sidewalk. 

The alleged assault happened last week on Feb. 15 at about 1:20 a.m. in the 7300 block of Santa Monica Boulevard. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said two suspects approached the victim and began to strike him during a verbal argument. 

One of the suspects has been arrested, however, deputies need help finding the second. 

They believe he is a man between 30-40 years old, about 5-foot-10 and 190 pounds. Deputies released security camera footage that shows the suspects walking a dog with flashlights before the victim passes by. 

The argument lasted a few moments before the pair started to attack the victim.

Matthew Rodriguez
headshot-2.jpg

Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer at kcalnews.com. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.

First published on February 22, 2024 / 7:42 PM PST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.