Man barricades in Lancaster mobile home park with child after high-speed pursuit

Man barricades in Lancaster mobile home park with two children after high-speed pursuit

Man barricades in Lancaster mobile home park with two children after high-speed pursuit

Man barricades in Lancaster mobile home park with two children after high-speed pursuit

A suspect is barricaded in a mobile home park following a high-speed pursuit in Lancaster Wednesday.

Officers from the California Highway Patrol at around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday began pursuing a man who was driving at speeds over 130 mph through surface streets in Palmdale before driving onto the northbound 14 Highway Freeway, CHP Officer Patrick Kimball said.

The suspect, who reportedly had at least one child with him, got off the freeway at Golden Valley and entered the Lido Estates mobile home park in the 2500 block of East Avenue I, according to reports from the scene.

Witnesses at the mobile home park told deputies the suspect threatened to shoot the child during the barricade.

The CHP contacted the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, who dispatched a SWAT team to the scene.

CHP officers remained at the scene, Kimball said.