Man robbed, attacked with hammer at homeless encampment in Culver City

Authorities are investigating reports of a robbery and assault at a homeless encampment in Culver City.

The incident reportedly occurred early Wednesday morning at around 5:30 a.m., when Culver City Police Department officers responded to a call for service at the Shell Gas Station on Sepulveda Boulevard.

When they arrived, they found a man "bleeding profusely from a head wound."

He told them that while he was sleeping in his tent at the encampment near the Shell Station, two suspects walked in and pepper sprayed him before hitting him in the head with a hammer.

"The suspects then took the victim's property and fled the area in an unknown direction," police said, noting that the a Samsung Galaxy cell phone and around $500 in cash were stolen.

The victim is believed to be in critical condition after undergoing emergency surgery at a nearby hospital.

Anyone with information on the incident was asked to contact Culver City police at (310) 253-6316.