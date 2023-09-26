Dog shot by police after attacking man downtown Los Angeles

Man attacked by group of dogs downton LA, LAPD shoots one of the dogs

Man attacked by group of dogs downton LA, LAPD shoots one of the dogs

Man attacked by group of dogs downton LA, LAPD shoots one of the dogs

Los Angeles Police Department officers shot a dog after it attacked a man downtown Los Angeles Tuesday morning.

LAPD officers shot a dog while responding to a man being attacked by a group of dogs in downtown LA. KCAL News

Authorities said the attack happened near Skid Row at 7th Street and Gladys around 9:45 a.m.

When officers arrived to the scene they found a 65-year-old man being attacked by a group of dogs. The man had multiple injuries from the attack.

The streets in the area were closed off as officers investigate the scene.

Both the man's condition and the dog's condition are unknown at this time.