U.S. Marine Jack Isaacson arrested in fatal fight at Dana Point restaurant on St. Patrick's Day

A 20-year-old San Diego man was behind bars Thursday on suspicion of killing a man in a St. Patrick's Day fight at a pizza restaurant in Dana Point.

Jack Isaacson was arrested Wednesday and booked on suspicion of homicide in the death of 38-year-old Michael Terry of Laguna Niguel.

Orange County Sheriff's Department confirmed Thursday evening that Isaacson was an active Marine at the time of the incident.

Last Thursday, Orange County Sheriff's Department deputies responded to Beach Harbor Pizza at 34473 Golden Lantern around 7 p.m. to reports of two men fighting.

According to deputies, Terry sustained a serious injury during the fight. He was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead around 10 a.m.on Friday.

Isaacson was being held on $1 million bail.