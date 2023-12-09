Man arrested in connection with string of residential burglaries in Granada Hills

Police announced the arrest of a man connected to a number of burglaries plaguing the Granada Hills and Porter Ranch area over the last year.

Bobby Bolton. Los Angeles Police Department

Bobby Bolton, 21, was arrested at around 11 p.m. on Thursday on suspicion of residential burglary, according to a statement from the Los Angeles Police Department.

He is accused of being part of a group of thieves who have entered the backyards of victims and forced their way into homes since January, taking off with valuable property like jewelry, watches, purses and money.

Police are still searching for the other suspects involved in the group, one of whom is said to wait in a second vehicle acting as a lookout while two enter the targeted homes.

"The presence of surveillance video was instrumental in placing these crimes together and helped to solidify the criminal case filings for Bolton," LAPD said.

They released his photo because they believe he's connected to multiple other burglaries.

Bolton is currently being held on $1 million bail.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact detectives at (818) 832-0942.