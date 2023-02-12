Man arrested in connection with fatal stabbing near MacArthur Park

Authorities on Saturday announced that they had arrested a man for a fatal stabbing that occurred near MacArthur Park in early January.

According to a press release, Los Angeles Police Department officers and members of the Federal Bureau of Investigation's Fugitive Task Force arrested the suspect, Alexander Adams, on Wednesday.

He has been booked on one count of murder, after investigators found him to be connected to the fatal stabbing of Nicholas Garcia on Jan. 9.

Officers were first dispatched to the 600 block of South Alvarado Street at 3:15 p.m. back in January after learning that a man had been stabbed in the area.

Upon arrival, officers found Garcia suffering from a stab wound to the chest. They learned that Garcia and Adams had been involved in a fight before the incident escalated into a stabbing.

At the time, Garcia was taken to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Adams fled from the area on foot and remained at large until authorities identified him as the suspect. He was arrested in Long Beach.

Anyone with additional information on the case was asked to contact LAPD at (213) 996-4143.