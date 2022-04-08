Man arrested in Canyon Park ax attack

A man has been arrested for attacking a drummer with an ax in a park in Santa Clarita's Canyon Country last weekend.

Timothy Jones voluntarily surrendered Wednesday at the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Station in Santa Clarita, the department confirmed to CBSLA.

According to the Santa Clarita Valley Signal, Jones was booked on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and was released on bail.

The attack occurred on the morning of April 2, near a trail at Todd Longshore Park.

The victim, Andy Torres provided GoPro video to CBSLA of the attack. He said he was playing his drums when a man wielding an ax rushed at him and began to chop up his drum kit.

"He just came up swinging already," Torres said. "He didn't announce himself or say get out of the way. He knew what he was going to do. I happened to just get out of the way."

The 36-year-old musician had been learning how the drums, playing at sunrise and sunset while wearing a mask a part of a persona. Torres said his attacker struck his drum kit several times nearly destroying it, before he threatened him again.

Torres was able to capture video of the man's car and license plate. He filed a report and turned the video over to the sheriff's department.