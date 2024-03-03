Man arrested for trying to steal Waymo vehicle in downtown LA

A man has been arrested for allegedly trying to steal a Waymo vehicle in downtown Los Angeles late Saturday evening.

Police were called to the scene, located near Main Street and First Street, at around 10:30 p.m. after learning of the attempted theft of the autonomous driving vehicle, according to a statement from Los Angeles Police Department.

They said that the suspect, identified as 33-year-old Vincent Maurice Jones, allegedly entered the car and tried to put it into drive but was unable to operate the controls shortly after it had dropped off a passenger in the area.

Officers reported that Jones was contacted by a Waymo representative, who used the car's communications to warn him to exit the car.

When he refused to do so, the representative contacted police and Jones was arrested.

He was booked on suspicion of grand theft auto.

Waymo has not yet released a statement on the incident.