Man arrested for stealing Long Beach Fire Department ambulance

A man was arrested on Monday for allegedly stealing a Long Beach Fire Department ambulance from a hospital in San Pedro.

According to Los Angeles Police Department, the man stole the ambulance from Little Company of Mary Medical Center San Pedro Providence, located in the 1300 block of W. Seventh Street, at around 2:45 a.m.

Officers located the stolen ambulance nearly two miles away, in the 600 block of 18th Street a while later, with the suspect standing nearby. He is said to have been in possession of both the vehicle's keys and other fire department equipment.

Despite officers arriving in the area, the suspect attempted to flee in the ambulance again, but was unable to before they stopped him and took him into custody.

He was arrested on suspicion of committing grand theft auto, police said.

The suspect's identity has not yet been released.