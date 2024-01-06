Man arrested for series of package thefts in San Marino

A Reseda man has been arrested in connection with a string of package thefts in San Marino.

George Sam Elali, was captured on surveillance footage as recently as Tuesday, dating back to Dec. 18, while stealing packages, according to San Marino Police Department Sergeant Vince Wilson.

Investigators say that since Elali drove a blue Toyota Prius while committing the thefts, they were able to identify it as a part of the evidence, and thus able to learn that it was registered to Elali. They found it parked outside of a home in Pasadena.

While surveilling the area for several hours, detectives witnessed Elali exit a home that was under construction before getting into the Prius and driving away. They followed him until he parked in a lot in the 1400 block of E. Colorado Boulevard and approached him for questioning.

Elali admitted to committing at least nine different package thefts in San Marino, leading to his arrest on Thursday. He was booked at the Pasadena Jail for grand theft, receiving stolen property and possession of methamphetamine.

Investigators confiscated his Prius because it was used in the commission of a crime, the department said.

Anyone who believes they were a victim of the package theft is asked to contact investigators at (626) 300-0720.