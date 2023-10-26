Man arrested for organized retail crimes netting more than $100k in LA, Riverside counties

Authorities on Thursday announced the arrest of a man who allegedly committed a string of organized retail crimes in Los Angeles and Riverside counties, netting more than $100,000 in stolen merchandise.

Stolen merchandise and firearms recovered by investigators during search warrant on Mallory's home. Los Angeles Police Department

Nickolas Mallory, 25, was arrested on Sunday after investigators served a warrant at his residence, according to Los Angeles Police Department. He was booked on suspicion of robbery and his bail has been set at $1.3 million.

A statement from LAPD says that Mallory "was involved in multiple robberies/felony thefts from Nordstrom stores in Los Angeles, and numerous thefts from the 73500 block of El Paseo Drive in Palm Desert."

On top of that, police also noted that he was responsible for additional felony crimes committed in Los Angeles and Riverside Counties that resulted in a loss exceeding $100,000 in merchandise.

Following his arrest, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office filed additional felony charges against Mallory, which included robbery, burglary, organized retail crimes, possession of a firearm by a felon and unlawful possession of an assault weapon.

While serving the warrant, investigators recovered stolen property taken during the robberies and also found two firearms, a modified fully automatic machine gun pistol, two high-capacity ammunition magazines, various types of ammunition and more than $2,000 in cash.

Anyone with additional information on the case is asked to contact the LAPD Organized Retail Crime Task Force at ORC@lapd.online.