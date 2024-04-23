Man arrested for fatally stabbing roommate during fight in Santa Ana

A man has been arrested for allegedly fatally stabbing his roommate during a fight at their Santa Ana home on Sunday.

Police were dispatched to the scene located in the 1500 block of S. Lowell Street at around 8:30 a.m. after learning of a disturbance at the home, according to a statement from the Santa Ana Police Department.

Officers arrived to find 26-year-old William Stephen Nared suffering from a stab wound to the upper body. He was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

The suspect, who has since been identified as 25-year-old David James Espinosa, is said to have fled from the area on a bicycle. He was found a few blocks from the location by police.

"Homicide detectives assumed the investigation and processed the crime scene. Subsequent interviews unveiled that the victim and the suspect were roommates," said SAPD in a statement. "Within the residence, a conflict arose between them, leading to a physical altercation and homicide."

Espinosa was booked on suspicion of murder.

Anyone with further details is asked to contact investigators at (714) 245-8390.