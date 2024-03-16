Man arrested for fatally stabbing good Samaritan who intervened in argument between roommates in Westminster

An arrest has been made in the fatal stabbing of a good Samaritan who tried to intervene in a dispute between roommates in Westminster on Friday.

Police were called to the 7300 block of 21st Street at around 1 p.m. after learning of the stabbing, according to a statement from the Westminster Police Department.

They arrived to find multiple residents of the apartment complex holding down the suspect, who has since been identified as Isaias Saquic-Saquic, 35, police said.

While investigating the incident, they learned that Saquic-Saquic was involved in some sort of physical argument that escalated into violence when he stabbed his roommate and neighbor, Alvaro Martin-Perez, 48, multiple times, police said.

Martin-Perez was rushed to a nearby hospital where he later died.

Another of Saquic-Saquic's roommates, a 35-year-old man, was also taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

"Mr. Perez's actions were nothing less than heroic," said Westminster Police Chief Darin Lenyi in a statement. "Tragically, his efforts to protect his neighbor cost his life. I have no doubt his bravery saved the lives of others in the area."

Saquic-Saquic was booked at Orange County Jail on one count of murder and one count of attempted murder, police said.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact detectives at (714) 898-3767.