Watch CBS News
Local News

Man arrested for fatal shooting of woman at Redondo Beach Motel in Gardena

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

CBSLA.com: The Rundown (May 9 AM Edition)
CBSLA.com: The Rundown (May 9 AM Edition) 01:41

Authorities arrested a Lancaster man wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of a Lancaster woman in Gardena on Sunday. 

Gardena Police Department officers were dispatched to the scene at Redondo Beach Motel on W. Redondo Beach Boulevard at around 4:45 a.m. after reports of a shooting in the area. 

When they arrived, they found the 37-year-old Lancaster woman, Chiquita Walton, suffering from a gunshot wound. 

She later died at the scene. 

Officers disclosed on Monday that they had taken Alexander McGowan, 42, also from Lancaster, into custody and booked on suspicion of murder. 

As the investigation continues, detectives were looking to determine a motive in the fatal shooting. 

McGowan was held on $2 million bail. 

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call Gardena police Detective Hugo Gualotuna at (310) 217-9639, or Sergeant Brian Messina at (310) 217-9692.

First published on May 9, 2022 / 2:30 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.