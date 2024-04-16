Man arrested for child endangerment after doing stunts with 3-year-old child inside vehicle

A man was arrested for child endangerment last week after he was allegedly caught doing driving stunts with a 3-year-old child inside of his vehicle.

It happened on April 12 at around 10:05 p.m., when deputies in the area of Highland Avenue and Sterling Avenue in San Bernardino saw about 100 cars parked in the parking lot of a closed business, said a statement from San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. They say that there were approximately 50 to 100 pedestrians walking around the lot at the time.

"A black GMC Sierra, later discovered to be driven by Alex Sanchez, was observed intentionally accelerating his vehicle at a high rate of speed," the statement said. "Sanchez turned the tires and intentionally forced the rear tires to lose traction with the ground. This caused the vehicle to spin uncontrollably and placed the surrounding pedestrians in danger."

Deputies pulled Sanchez over, at which point they discovered that he had performed the stunt with a 3-year-old in the back seat of the car, and no restrained by a car seat.

Sanchez, 21, was arrested and booked for endangerment to a child. He was released after posting an unspecified bail amount. He does not yet have a scheduled court date.

Anyone with further information on the incident is asked to contact investigators at (909) 387-3545.