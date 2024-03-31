Watch CBS News
Man arrested for attempting to start fire at LAFD station in Woodland Hills

By Dean Fioresi

A man was arrested on Sunday after he allegedly attempted to set a fire outside of a Los Angeles Fire Department station in Woodland Hills. 

The incident happened at the station located in the 6300 block of Fallbrook Avenue, according to Los Angeles Police Department investigators. 

They say that they were called to the scene after learning of a trespasser at the station, who was seen trying to use a diesel fuel pump and spray the gasoline onto the building. 

He was unable to operate the pump, however, as he didn't have the code required. 

An LAFD captain said that all but one of the members of the station were away at the time of the incident. 

Police located the suspect about 500 feet away from the station, at a homeless encampment where he is believed to live. 

There was no further information provided. 

Dean Fioresi is a web producer at KCAL News in Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

First published on March 31, 2024 / 7:06 PM PDT

