Man arrested for attempting to start fire at LAFD station in Woodland Hills

Man accused of trying to burn down fire station in Woodland Hills

A man was arrested on Sunday after he allegedly attempted to set a fire outside of a Los Angeles Fire Department station in Woodland Hills.

The incident happened at the station located in the 6300 block of Fallbrook Avenue, according to Los Angeles Police Department investigators.

They say that they were called to the scene after learning of a trespasser at the station, who was seen trying to use a diesel fuel pump and spray the gasoline onto the building.

He was unable to operate the pump, however, as he didn't have the code required.

An LAFD captain said that all but one of the members of the station were away at the time of the incident.

Police located the suspect about 500 feet away from the station, at a homeless encampment where he is believed to live.

There was no further information provided.