Man arrested for attacking Santa Monica lifeguard with metal rod

Police arrested a man who they say assaulted a Santa Monica lifeguard with a metal rod on Monday.

Michael Vincent Parrett. Los Angeles Police Department

They were dispatched to the 1200 block of Ocean Front Walk at around 11 a.m. after learning that a man had jumped from the roof of Lifeguard Tower 12 and approached the victim with a rod, thrusting it at him several times, according to a statement from the Los Angeles Police Department.

The lifeguard was able to dodge the attacks and sustained no injuries, police said.

They located the suspect, identified as 38-year-old Michael Vincent Parrett, a short distance away in the 400 block of Palisades Beach Road.

At the time, he began running on the sidewalk towards other bystanders while holding the metal object. Officers were able to intervene, at which point Parrett ran into the bluffs that overlook Pacific Coast Highway in the area.

"Due to the risk of the suspect falling onto PCH and into traffic, CHP assisted in closing northbound and southbound traffic," LAPD's statement said. "The suspect made multiple statements threatening that he would not give up without a fight, according to the Crisis Negotiation Team responding to the location."

The negotiations continued for more than 90 minutes, with Parett allegedly telling the officers that they would need to shoot him before he would surrender.

Officers attempted to use non-lethal measures to get the suspect to drop the rod, but they proved unsuccessful.

He was finally arrested after police deployed a K9 to assist.

Parrett was hospitalized for evaluation before he was taken to Santa Monica Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to inflict significant bodily injury.

Investigators believe that Parrett is homeless.

No furthter information was provided.