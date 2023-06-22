Man arrested for allegedly starting fires along the 101 Freeway in Hollywood

Just after 1 a.m. Thursday, the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to calls of a vegetation fire along the 101 Freeway and Cahuenga Boulevard in Hollywood.

Once at the scene, crews found what looked like four separate fires with grass and trees burning. A man was spotted leaving the area along the freeway and Los Angeles Police Department officers arrested him on suspicion of arson.

LAFD is conducting the arson investigation.

LAFD responds to 101 Freeway vegetation fire in Hollywood. KEYNEWS.TV