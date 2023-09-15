Man arrested after wild pursuit between two car dealerships in Hollywood

Wild pursuit ends in Beverly Hills after suspect breaks into two car dealerships

Wild pursuit ends in Beverly Hills after suspect breaks into two car dealerships

Wild pursuit ends in Beverly Hills after suspect breaks into two car dealerships

A stolen car suspect was taken into custody after leading police on a chase that began in Hollywood and ended in Beverly Hills Friday morning.

Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department's Hollywood Division responded around 11:30 p.m. Thursday to a break in at a Toyota dealership in the 6000 block of Hollywood Boulevard.

The front door of the dealership was shattered and video showed the suspect vandalizing the inside of the business before stealing keys from a lockbox. Then, the man jumped into a white sedan and smashed through two gates before speeding away.

Police pursued the suspect through Hollywood to Beverly Hills, where he stopped at a Lamborghini dealership at 8423 Wilshire Boulevard.

Using rocks and other debris, the suspect broke a window at the dealership, went inside and an hour-long standoff ensued.

LAPD said around 3 a.m. Beverly Hills police moved in and used a taser on the suspect before taking him into custody.