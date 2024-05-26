Man arrested after argument at house party allegedly turns violent

A 35-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a verbal argument that police say turned violent in Simi Valley.

Simi Valley police say Luis Vargas Calvillo of Simi Valley was booked at the Ventura County Sheriff's Office Pre-Trial Detention Facility on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon.

According to police, a man was transported to a trauma center with a laceration to the head. He was injured at a house party after a verbal argument escalated.

"The suspect struck the victim with a box cutter, causing a laceration to the head," Simi Valley police said in a news release.

The condition of the victim was not immediately known.