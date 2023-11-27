Watch CBS News
Man arrested after taking off his clothes on a ride at Disneyland

By Amy Maetzold

KCAL News

Naked man walks through "It's a Small World" ride at Disneyland
A 26-year-old man was arrested on Sunday after taking his clothes off on a ride at Disneyland, according to the Anaheim Police Department.

Video taken by a Disneyland park goer shows a naked man wading in the canal of the "It's a Small World" attraction. More video shows park security and police carrying the man out.

Anaheim police said the man was arrested for suspicion of indecent exposure and being under the influence of a controlled substance.

