Man arrested after string of suspicious vehicle fires in Sunland-Tujunga

Police have arrested a suspect caught on camera setting a truck on fire in Sunland-Tujunga following a string of other vehicle fires in the area.

In video footage released by the Los Angeles Police Department, a male suspect on a bike pulls up to a blue pickup truck parked on Greeley Avenue and lights the hood on fire before pedaling away.

The suspect, whose name has not yet been released by police, was arrested soon after the truck's firebombing.

There have been recent reports of about 20 to 30 cars burned in the Tujunga area over the past several months, and the fires remain under investigation.

Upon hearing of the suspect's arrest, area residents told reporters that they're hopeful that he proves to be the serial arsonist responsible for all of the recent firebombings, bringing an end to the destruction.