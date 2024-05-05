Man arrested after stabbing woman in Culver City

A 38-year-old man has been arrested for attempted murder after he stabbed a woman in Culver City on Sunday.

Officers were dispatched to the 6100 block of Slauson Avenue at around 2:45 p.m. after receiving multiple calls about a fight happening in a parking lot in the area, according to a statement from Culver City Police Department.

Upon arrival, they found a female victim who had been stabbed multiple times and was suffering from heavy bleeding. She was rushed to a nearby hospital and police say that she is in stable condition.

The suspect, who fled from the foot on scene, was located by officers a short distance away hiding in bushes near Cougar Park, located at Hannum Avenue and Slauson Avenue.

He was arrested without further incident. His identity has not yet been released due to the ongoing nature of the investigation.

Investigators are working to determine what led up to the stabbing. They recovered the knife that they believe was used during the incident.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact CCPD investigators at (310) 253-6120.