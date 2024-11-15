Man arrested after leaving a "chemical device" at LA County Courthouse, deputies say

LA County courthouse in Torrance evacuated as bomb squad investigates an unknown device

Los Angeles County deputies arrested a man on Friday after he allegedly left a "chemical device" at the Torrance Courthouse earlier this week.

The device forced the LA County Sheriff's Department to evacuate the building while explosive experts inspected the item on Wednesday. Deputies used a robot to inspect the inflated orange balloon which seemed to be attached to what appeared to be a small cooler or large water jug.

The robot prodded the balloon which eventually popped while letting out what appeared to be a small fireball.

After determining the device to be safe, investigators allowed people back into the building.

Deputies used a robot to probe the device. KCAL News

Investigators tracked the suspect to the 2200 block of Belmont Lane in Redondo Beach. They did not reveal the suspect's name, only identifying him as a 56-year-old man.

He was arrested for the use of a destructive device. He was booked at the Torrance Police Department with a bail of $500,000.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact deputies with the Arson Explosives Detail at (323) 881-7500. Anonymous tips can be sent to LA Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477 or through their website.