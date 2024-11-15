Watch CBS News
Local News

Man arrested after leaving a "chemical device" at LA County Courthouse, deputies say

By Matthew Rodriguez

/ KCAL News

LA County courthouse in Torrance evacuated as bomb squad investigates an unknown device
LA County courthouse in Torrance evacuated as bomb squad investigates an unknown device 01:59

Los Angeles County deputies arrested a man on Friday after he allegedly left a "chemical device" at the Torrance Courthouse earlier this week. 

The device forced the LA County Sheriff's Department to evacuate the building while explosive experts inspected the item on Wednesday. Deputies used a robot to inspect the inflated orange balloon which seemed to be attached to what appeared to be a small cooler or large water jug. 

The robot prodded the balloon which eventually popped while letting out what appeared to be a small fireball. 

After determining the device to be safe, investigators allowed people back into the building. 

bom-chemical-device-torrance.png
Deputies used a robot to probe the device. KCAL News

Investigators tracked the suspect to the 2200 block of Belmont Lane in Redondo Beach. They did not reveal the suspect's name, only identifying him as a 56-year-old man. 

He was arrested for the use of a destructive device. He was booked at the Torrance Police Department with a bail of $500,000.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact deputies with the Arson Explosives Detail at (323) 881-7500.  Anonymous tips can be sent to LA Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477 or through their website

Matthew Rodriguez

Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer for CBS Los Angeles. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.