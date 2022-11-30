Watch CBS News
Local News

Man arrested after firing multiple shots at apartment building in Santa Monica

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (Nov. 29 PM Edition)
CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (Nov. 29 PM Edition) 03:18

Police arrested a man who fired shots at an apartment complex on Tuesday.

According to Santa Monica Police Department, officers were dispatched to a "multifamily apartment building" in the 2500 block of Kansas Avenue for a call of a "potentially suicidal suspect." They did not find anyone that fit the description at that time.

Hours later, they were again dispatched to the scene, at around 2:40 p.m., for a call that a person was armed with a handgun. 

"When officers arrived on the scene, they located the subject and confirmed he was armed with the gun," a statement from SMPD said. "Subsequently, an officer involved shooting occurred."

The circumstances leading up to the shooting were not immediately known, though officers reported that the suspect was "potentially having a mental crisis" and shot one-to-two shots in an unknown direction when they arrived to the scene. He then fled into a unit at the apartment building.

At around 3:15 p.m., crisis negotiation officers convinced the man to peacefully surrender without further incident. 

"At some point during the incident, the subject sustained a non-life threatening injury to his face and was transported to a local hospital before being booked," police said. 

The suspect's identity was not revealed. 

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on November 29, 2022 / 7:42 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.