Man arrested after crashing into patrol car in South Los Angeles, 2 officers injured

By Amy Maetzold

/ KCAL News

A man was taken into custody after crashing into a Los Angeles Police Department patrol car in South Los Angeles where two officers were injured.

The crash happened around 1:45 a.m. on Friday at the intersection of Central Avenue and Adams Boulevard when a gray sedan slammed into the patrol car, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. 

The suspect, who was allegedly driving under the influence, was arrested at the scene.

The officers were taken to a hospital and are in stable condition, police said. 

