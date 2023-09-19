Man arrested after attempting armed robbery of parishioner at Culver City church

Police arrested a man who allegedly attempted an armed robbery of a parishioner of Grace Lutheran Church in Culver City on Sunday.

According to Culver City Police Department, officers were dispatched to the church, in the 4400 block of Overland Avenue, just before 1:30 p.m. after learning of the incident.

Upon arrival, they learned that a man had brandished a gun at a member of the church and tried to steal their cell phone and wallet, but was unsuccessful in doing so.

He fled from the area in a gray sedan, investigators said.

They were able to track him down a short time later and he was taken into custody without further incident. They have not yet released his identity due to the ongoing nature of the investigation.

Anyone with further information on the attempted robbery was asked to contact detectives at (310) 253-6316.