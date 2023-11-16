Man arrested after allegedly pointing gun at Larchmont Charter School in West Hollywood

Larchmont Charter School placed on lockdown after man points gun at school

Larchmont Charter School in West Hollywood was placed on lockdown early Thursday after a man allegedly got out of his car and pointed what appeared to be a long rifle at the school during student drop-off.

Authorities and parents in the Larchmont Charter School parking lot. KCAL News

The unnerving incident prompted Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department to launch an investigation as they swept the campus, located in the 1200 block of N. Fairfax Avenue.

All students and staff members are safe, according to a statement from Larchmont school officials.

"This morning at the end of carpool, a man drove through the lot in his car and emerged with a gun and pointed it in the direction of the school," the statement, which was sent to parents of the student body, said. "No shots were actually fired that we are aware of."

Authorities urged the public to stay away from the scene as they continue their investigation.

A person has been arrested in connection with the incident, KCAL News has learned. They were unable to confirm if the firearm was real or a replica.

Los Angeles Police Department Chief Michel Moore said on X that the man pointed the firearm at a school employee.

There was no further information immediately available.

The suspect was detained by LASD in the Hollywood area, and the LAPD has been in contact with our LASD partners. There are no reported injuries and no active threat to the community. As always, if you see something say something, and report it to your local police department. — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) November 16, 2023

With SkyCal overhead, parents could be seen arriving to pick up their children from staff members in the campus's parking lot.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.