Man arrested after allegedly pointing gun at Larchmont Charter School in West Hollywood

By Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

Larchmont Charter School in West Hollywood was placed on lockdown early Thursday after a man allegedly got out of his car and pointed what appeared to be a long rifle at the school during student drop-off. 

screen-shot-2023-11-16-at-11-11-27-am.png
Authorities and parents in the Larchmont Charter School parking lot. KCAL News

The unnerving incident prompted Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department to launch an investigation as they swept the campus, located in the 1200 block of N. Fairfax Avenue.

All students and staff members are safe, according to a statement from Larchmont school officials. 

"This morning at the end of carpool, a man drove through the lot in his car and emerged with a gun and pointed it in the direction of the school," the statement, which was sent to parents of the student body, said. "No shots were actually fired that we are aware of."

Authorities urged the public to stay away from the scene as they continue their investigation. 

A person has been arrested in connection with the incident, KCAL News has learned. They were unable to confirm if the firearm was real or a replica.

Los Angeles Police Department Chief Michel Moore said on X that the man pointed the firearm at a school employee. 

There was no further information immediately available. 

With SkyCal overhead, parents could be seen arriving to pick up their children from staff members in the campus's parking lot. 

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 

Dean Fioresi

Dean Fioresi is a web producer at KCAL News in Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

First published on November 16, 2023 / 11:17 AM PST

