Police searching for man armed with knife in Northridge neighborhood

Police searching for man armed with knife who was vandalizing cars in Northridge

Los Angeles Police Department officers are searching for a man who is allegedly armed with a knife in a Northridge neighborhood.

They were called to the scene at around 7:50 a.m. on Monday morning after learning that the suspect was possibly vandalizing a car in the 18900 block of Bahama Street, according to officers.

It's not immediately clear what happened when they arrived, but they have been searching for him since.

Police called a negotiation team to the area to assist with the incident, but there are no reports of SWAT being requested.

Despite earlier reports, police later said that the incident was not in fact a standoff and that the suspect was not barricaded inside any home in the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.