Man armed with cane fights off masked home invaders in Redlands

Police are investigating a home invasion that happened early Sunday morning in Redlands in which the suspects were fought off by a man armed with a cane.

They were dispatched to the home, located in the 700 block of Concord Lane, after 1 a.m. when they learned that a group of four to five masked suspects kicked open a rear door to the house and set off the security alarm, according to a statement from the Redlands Police Department.

Once inside, police say that the suspects confronted the residents, went upstairs and woke the couple's adult son and forced him downstairs, the statement noted.

"One of the residents attempted to fight off the intruders with a cane," according to the statement.

After some time, police say that the group fled from the home without taking any property.

They set up a large perimeter in the area and searched the neighborhood but were unable to locate any suspects.

"One of the residents was injured when she tripped and hit her head while trying to move away from the suspects," the statement said. "She was transported to the hospital for treatment."

Her condition was not immediately known.

Anyone who has further information is asked to contact detectives at (909) 798-7681 and use extension 1.

