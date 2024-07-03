Man and woman found shot to death in Rosemead

A man and a woman were fatally shot in Rosemead and the shooter is currently at large.

The victims were found dead around 12:20 p.m. Wednesday in the 7600 block of Steddom Drive, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

A motive for the shooting is unknown at this time, and there was no immediate information about a possible suspect or suspects. No arrests have been made in the case.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting was urged to contact the LASD Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or report tips online.