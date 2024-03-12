Man allegedly armed with chainsaw arrested after hours-long standoff in bed of truck in Mission Hills

Lengthy standoff with man armed with chainsaw ends with arrest in Mission Hills

Police are engaged in a standoff with an assault with a deadly weapon suspect who is allegedly armed with a chainsaw outside of a Subway in Mission Hills.

Aerial view of the standoff. KCAL News

The standoff began at around 3:20 p.m. near Sepulveda Boulevard and San Fernando Mission Road, according to Los Angeles Police Department officers.

The exact circumstances leading up to the barricade remain unclear.

Police say that they're familiar with the suspect and that they have reason to believe he may also have a firearm.

With SkyCal overhead, the man could be seen hiding in the bed of a truck while surrounded by several LAPD vehicles. The truck bed also appeared to have gardening tools.

At times, he could be seen hiding his face in what looked like a laundry basket.

SWAT units were called to the scene to assist with the standoff at around 4:30 p.m. They arrived in three BearCats at around 5 p.m., parking the armored vehicles inches from the rear of the truck.

After nearly three hours, the standoff came to a peaceful end when the man got out of the truck bed and surrendered to police.

He was taken into custody without further incident.