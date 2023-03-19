Man, 85, with dementia goes missing in an unincorporated area of Torrance

Man, 85, with Dementia goes missing in unincorporated area of Torrance

Authorities Sunday were asking for the public's help in locating a missing 85-year-old man who was last seen in an unincorporated area of Torrance.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Information Bureau says Juan Martinez was last seen on Berendo Avenue around 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

Martinez suffers from dementia and requires medication. He is 5-feet-tall and weighs 135 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black jacket and green pants.

Anyone with information as to Martinez's whereabouts was asked to call the sheriff's Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500.