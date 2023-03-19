Man, 85, with dementia goes missing in an unincorporated area of Torrance
Authorities Sunday were asking for the public's help in locating a missing 85-year-old man who was last seen in an unincorporated area of Torrance.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Information Bureau says Juan Martinez was last seen on Berendo Avenue around 8:30 p.m. Saturday.
Martinez suffers from dementia and requires medication. He is 5-feet-tall and weighs 135 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black jacket and green pants.
Anyone with information as to Martinez's whereabouts was asked to call the sheriff's Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500.
