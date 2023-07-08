Man, 71, drowns in Colorado River bordering California-Arizona

A 71-year-old man drowned Friday in the Colorado River bordering California-Arizona.

Colorado River Sheriff's deputies responded to a call for service regarding a "boater-in-distress" near Castle Rock, the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said in a news release.

When they arrived, deputies located an unresponsive victim. First responders performed CPR while rushing the victim to Havasu Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information was asked to call Deputy B. Poe or B. Moore of the Colorado River Station at (760) 326-9200.