Man, 54, charged with sexually assaulting subordinate at San Bernardino County army base

A 54-year-old man pleaded not guilty Tuesday to charges accusing him of sexually assaulting a female subordinate at the Army Fort Irwin National Training Center in San Bernardino County, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Central District of California.

Kelly Boylan of Minneapolis was charged with one count of sexual abuse without consent and one count of abusive sexual contact. He faces a maximum possible sentence of life in federal prison if convicted of both charges.

In July 2020, Boylan allegedly sexually assaulted the victim without her consent, doing so "with the intent to abuse, humiliate, harass, and degrade her, and to arouse and gratify Boylan's sexual desire," according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office.

A federal grand jury returned an indictment detailing the charges on April 16.

A jury trial has been set for July 8 while Boylan remains released on $25,000 bond.