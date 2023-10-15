Man, 46, booked on suspicion of murder following Long Beach crash

A 46-year-old man was being held on $2 million bail following a fatal traffic collision in Long Beach.

The suspect, identified as Khalid Yagobbi of Los Angeles, stands accused of traveling in his Chevrolet Bolt a high rate of speed when police say he allegedly drove through a red light and struck pedestrians and multiple vehicles in Long Beach.

The crash unfolded just before 6:35 p.m. Saturday along Shoreline Drive at Aquarium Way. Authorities suspect the collision to possibly be intentional.

When police arrived on scene, they found a female down in the roadway. She died at the scene and has since been identified as Romelia Aguilar, 60, of Long Beach.

Authorities said other individuals were injured and transported to the hospital for treatment. They were said to be in stable condition.

"On behalf of the Long Beach Police Department, I offer my deepest condolences to the family of Romelia Aguilar for their loss," said Chief of Police Wally Hebeish. "The violence and acts of terror abroad have generated concern and anxiety throughout our community, and this apparent act of violence has only added to that anxiety. The immediate response by our officers, detectives, and partners from the FBI has been instrumental in this investigation, and while there is no evidence indicating a nexus to the current conflict in the Middle East, we will remain vigilant as we continue investigating every aspect of this crime."

Yagobbi remained on scene and was transported to the Long Beach City Jail, where he has been booked on suspicion of murder.

Anyone with more information about this incident was asked to call Homicide Detectives Sean Magee and Juan Carlos Reyes at (562) 570-7244.