Man, 37, suffering from mental illness goes missing in Sylmar

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is circulating a photo of a 37-year-old man suffering from mental illness who went missing in Sylmar.

Marino Banuelos was last seen at about 11:24 a.m. Friday in the 14000 block of Olive View Drive, the Sheriff's Information Bureau reported.

Banuelos was described as a 5-foot-7-inch tall Latino man with black eyes, black hair and short facial hair. He has a tattoo on his face and a laceration above his right eye.

He was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and dark pants.

The sheriff's missing persons unit urged anyone with information regarding Banuelos' whereabouts to call them at 323-890-5500.