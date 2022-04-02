Watch CBS News

Man, 37, suffering from mental illness goes missing in Sylmar

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is circulating a photo of a 37-year-old man suffering from mental illness who went missing in Sylmar.

screen-shot-2022-04-02-at-8-37-33-am.png

Marino Banuelos was last seen at about 11:24 a.m. Friday in the 14000 block of Olive View Drive, the Sheriff's Information Bureau reported.

Banuelos was described as a 5-foot-7-inch tall Latino man with black eyes, black hair and short facial hair. He has a tattoo on his face and a laceration above his right eye.

He was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and dark pants.

The sheriff's missing persons unit urged anyone with information regarding Banuelos' whereabouts to call them at 323-890-5500.

First published on April 2, 2022 / 8:40 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.