Man, 25, killed in shooting outside Ventura home after possible altercation

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

A 25-year-old man was killed Sunday in a shooting near a home in Ventura. 

Officers responded to a call of a "disturbance" outside of a home in the 11000 block of Mimosa Street overnight. When they arrived, they located the victim with a gunshot wound to his chest. 

Life-saving measures were administered and the man was transported to a hospital where he died. 

An investigation is underway and preliminary information reveals that a possible altercation had unfolded in the front yard of the home prior to the shooting. 

The suspect remained outstanding.

Anyone with any information was asked to contact the Ventura Police Department's non-emergency line at 805-650-8010.  

