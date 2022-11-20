Watch CBS News
Local News

Man, 24, arrested in stabbing at family gathering in Simi Valley

By Iris Salem

/ CBS Los Angeles

Authorities said a 24-year-old man was arrested following a stabbing at a family gathering in Simi Valley. 

The incident unfolded just before 11:45 p.m. Saturday in the 2100 block of Morley Street at a home. It was there police say a family gathering turned violent when several relatives got into an argument with one another. That's when one of the family members pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. The suspect, identified by police as Manuel Hernandez, 24, of Simi Valley was detained and subsequently arrested for assault with a deadly weapon. 

No further information was immediately available. 

First published on November 20, 2022 / 6:10 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.