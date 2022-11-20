Man, 24, arrested in stabbing at family gathering in Simi Valley

Authorities said a 24-year-old man was arrested following a stabbing at a family gathering in Simi Valley.

The incident unfolded just before 11:45 p.m. Saturday in the 2100 block of Morley Street at a home. It was there police say a family gathering turned violent when several relatives got into an argument with one another. That's when one of the family members pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. The suspect, identified by police as Manuel Hernandez, 24, of Simi Valley was detained and subsequently arrested for assault with a deadly weapon.

No further information was immediately available.