Mammoth Mountain gets second deepest snowfall in 10 years

The skies have cleared in the Eastern Sierra and Mammoth Mountain is working on snow removal efforts and avalanche control.

This week's storm brought 65 to 68 inches of snow to Mammoth Mountain over the past three days.

Mammoth Mountain has received 524 inches of snow at Main Lodge this season and 673 inches at The Summit. Currently, the 2022/23 season is coming in as Mammoth's second deepest snowfall in ten years, behind 617 inches in 2016/17.

Mammoth Mountain says massive snow removal patrol efforts are continuing on Thursday as crews work to open more of the mountain.