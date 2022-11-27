Watch CBS News
Los Angeles

Mall in Santa Clarita reopens after brief evacuation following reports of gunshots

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

A mall in Santa Clarita was back open after being evacuated. 

The evacuation followed reports of gunshots Saturday night at the Westfield Valencia Town Center. 

The entire mall was evacuated as a precaution. 

After an investigation, authorities determined that a concealed weapon went off inside a man's pocket. 

No one was injured. 

CBSLA Staff
First published on November 27, 2022 / 9:00 AM

