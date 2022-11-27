Mall in Santa Clarita reopens after brief evacuation following reports of gunshots

A mall in Santa Clarita was back open after being evacuated.

The evacuation followed reports of gunshots Saturday night at the Westfield Valencia Town Center.

The entire mall was evacuated as a precaution.

After an investigation, authorities determined that a concealed weapon went off inside a man's pocket.

No one was injured.