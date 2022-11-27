Mall in Santa Clarita reopens after brief evacuation following reports of gunshots
A mall in Santa Clarita was back open after being evacuated.
The evacuation followed reports of gunshots Saturday night at the Westfield Valencia Town Center.
The entire mall was evacuated as a precaution.
After an investigation, authorities determined that a concealed weapon went off inside a man's pocket.
No one was injured.
