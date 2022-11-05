Watch CBS News
Malibu rockslide closes lanes of PCH

By CBSLA Staff

CBS Los Angeles

The No. 2 westbound lane of Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu are closed due to a rock slide that is covering the road. 

The rocks are blocking the road at Corral Canyon Road, near Dan Blocker County Beach, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Lost Hills station.

No injuries have been reported at this moment. 

The City of Malibu said that Caltrans crews are on the way to clean up the rocks.

CBSLA Staff
November 5, 2022

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

