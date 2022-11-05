Malibu rockslide closes lanes of PCH

The No. 2 westbound lane of Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu are closed due to a rock slide that is covering the road.

The rocks are blocking the road at Corral Canyon Road, near Dan Blocker County Beach, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Lost Hills station.

All westbound lanes of PCH closed at Dan Blocker beach due to a rockslide. Caltrans en route. https://t.co/gJMx9DrAQk — City of Malibu (@CityMalibu) November 5, 2022

No injuries have been reported at this moment.

The City of Malibu said that Caltrans crews are on the way to clean up the rocks.